Christ University defeats Kerala’s SB College

Vijayawada: The National Invitational Men’s Basketball Tournament, hosted by the Siddharth Academy of General and Technical Education, entered its second day and reached the semifinal stage at the Siddharth Academy of Higher Education Deemed University campus in Kanuru on Tuesday. In the day’s matches, Christ University, Bengaluru, defeated Kerala’s SB College with a score of 69-47.

In the 10th match, SRM Institute of Technology, Chennai, won against the PBSC team with a score of 72-60. A closely contested 12th match saw Jain University, Bengaluru, narrowly defeat Kerala’s Christ College with a final score of 83-81. Hindustan Institute of Technology, Chennai, and SRM University, Chennai, have now advanced to the semifinals. Dr Meka Ramesh, Principal of PB Siddhartha Degree College; Dean Professor Rajesh C Jampala; Director Vemuri Babu Rao; Academic Advisor Professor LK Mohanarao; Siddharth Academy President Malinani Rajayya; Vice-President Vellanki Nagabhushan Rao; Secretary Paladugu Lakshmana Rao; Joint Secretaries Nimmagadda Lalithaprasad and Sureddy Vishnu; Treasurer Sureddy Venkateswara Rao; and Head of Sports Department Dr Balakrishna Reddy were among those who congratulated the players on their performance.

