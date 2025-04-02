Christians take out rally for protection

Rajamahendravaram: A large-scale peace rally was organised in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday under the leadership of the Pastors’ Fellowship, with the participation of various Christian organizations. The rally, which aimed to demand protection for Christians and Christian communities, began at Netanja Church on AV Appa Rao Road and passed through Gorakshanapeta and Devi Chowk before reaching the Sub-Collector’s Office, where Christian leaders submitted a petition to the RDO. Before this, the leaders gave speeches at Ambedkar statue near Gokavaram bus stand.

Leaders of the Rajahmundry Pastors’ Fellowship, including Bishop Dr K Pratap Sinha, Rev Dr K Sudheer Kumar, Rev P Ernest Moses, Dr Juhani Halonen, Rev P Victor, Rev NSC Prasad, and Rev PM Raju expressed deep concern over the increasing attacks on Christians. They alleged that Christian organisations were being subjected to threats, with individuals entering churches and using abusive language, even issuing warnings about demolishing churches.

The leaders also demanded an impartial investigation into the death of Pastor Dr Praveen Pagadala, stating that the Christian community had doubts regarding the circumstances of his demise. They urged the government to provide clarity on the cause of his death and take strict action against those spreading false propaganda about him on social media and electronic platforms. They also called for legal action against individuals, including Radha Manohar Das, Lalith Kumar, and Hamara Prasad, who were allegedly posting inflammatory content against Christian beliefs on social media. They demanded the need to curb incitement of religious hatred and prevent deliberate attempts to provoke unrest. Dr Mojesh Babu, Rev M Vijaya Saradhi, Dr G John Prasad, Rev NJ Sharon Kumar, Dr Nirmala Prashanth Kumar, A Kanaka Raju, Dr Sunitha Sinha, Dr Lalitha Sudheer, Rev Samson Raju, and Rev Dr Mallipudi Martin Luther and other Christian leaders participated in this rally.