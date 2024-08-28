CID intensifies probe into Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office fire incident

Madanapalle: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has ramped up its investigation into the recent fire incident at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office, which resulted in extensive damage to important documents.



The fire, which occurred on the night of July 21, 2024, had initially been suspected to be caused by an electrical fault, but preliminary investigations have since ruled out this possibility.

The CID team led by its chief Ravi Shankar Ayyannar conducted an exhaustive inspection of the office from 11 pm on Monday to 3 am on Tuesday. The team included Annamayya district SP Vidyasagar Naidu, Additional SP Rajkamal and DSP Venu Gopal. As part of the probe, the officials reconstructed the scene to better understand the circumstances surrounding the document burning. During this process, they interrogated senior assistant Gautam Teja, currently in police custody, to know about the presence of oil cans in the cupboards at the time of the incident.

The investigation has also brought Nimmanapalli village revenue assistant (VRA) Ramanayya who witnessed the incident and RDO Hari Prasad who was present at the office earlier that evening under scrutiny.

Both were summoned to the sub-collectorate for questioning.

Soon after the incident on July 21, Special CS (Revenue) RP Sisodia, DGP Ch Dwaraka Thirumala Rao and others visited the Sub-Collector office and held preliminary inquiries. As authorities continue to gather critical evidence, the focus has shifted to the actions of certain police and revenue officials who showed negligence in the aftermath of the fire.

With the investigation revealing new details, the case has been officially transferred to the CID for further inquiry. Officials have warned that those found responsible for negligence or any involvement in the incident may face serious repercussions as the probe progresses.