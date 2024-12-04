CID registers FIR on Kakinada Port & SEZ issues

Vijayawada: An FIR was registered at CID police station at Mangalagiri under IPC and BNS 2023 Acts under section 506,384,420,109,467,120(B) R/w 34 IPC and Sec 111 BNS 2023 over the complaint lodged by Karnati Venkateswara Rao of Hyderabad regarding Kakinada port and Kakinada SEZ issues.

As per the FIR the details of suspected and accused including Y Vikranth Reddy, son of YV Subba Reddy, V Vijayasai Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP, Sarath Chandra Reddy (son-in-law of Vijayasai Reddy), Aurobindo Realty and Infratructure Pvt Ltd, its directors and others.

The total value of properties involved is more than Rs 3,000 crore. The complainant submitted some documents to the CID to conduct investigation and do justice to him.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu interacting with Ministers after State Cabinet meet on Tuesday that CID inquiry will be conducted on Kakinada port and SEZ encroachments.

Naidu said that Kakinada Port and Kakinada SEZ were taken away forcibly and handed over 59 per cent share to Arabindo. Stating that he had never witnessed such acts of forcibly taking away properties, the Chief Minister said that CID inquiry will be conducted.

Meanwhile, Minister for Revenue Anagani Satyaprasad said that the forcible grabbing of shares in Kakinada port and giving to Aurobindo is the best example of for former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s actions.

He said people can lodge a complaint with the government regarding land grabbing by YSRCP leaders during Revenue Sadassus scheduled to be held from December 6.

He said 10,000 complaints were received from people regarding land grabbing.