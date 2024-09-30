Cine hero Nikhil flags off 3K Run

Live
Guntur: Film hero Siddhartha Nikhil and district collector S Nagalakshmi flagged off 3K, 5K and 10K run on Sunday. As many as 5,000 youth, students, employees and police were present. The aim of conducting the run is to create awareness on heart diseases and to keep youth away from drugs.
Speaking to media, Nikhil said changes in the lifestyle led to heart attacks. He said he will participate in some more programmes in Mangalagiri and added that minister for HRD Nara Lokesh is working hard for the development of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.
