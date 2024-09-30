  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Cine hero Nikhil flags off 3K Run

Film hero Siddartha Nikhil addressing media at NRI Junction in Mangalagiri on Sunday
x

Film hero Siddartha Nikhil addressing media at NRI Junction in Mangalagiri on Sunday 

Highlights

Film hero Siddhartha Nikhil and district collector S Nagalakshmi flagged off 3K, 5K and 10K run on Sunday. As many as 5,000 youth, students, employees and police were present.

Guntur: Film hero Siddhartha Nikhil and district collector S Nagalakshmi flagged off 3K, 5K and 10K run on Sunday. As many as 5,000 youth, students, employees and police were present. The aim of conducting the run is to create awareness on heart diseases and to keep youth away from drugs.

Speaking to media, Nikhil said changes in the lifestyle led to heart attacks. He said he will participate in some more programmes in Mangalagiri and added that minister for HRD Nara Lokesh is working hard for the development of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick