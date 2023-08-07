Live
CISF constable honey trapped
Visakhapatnam: In another honeytrap case, a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) constable was traced to have allegedly passed on information to a person belonging to Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO).
The constable was identified as Kapil Kumar Jagdish Bhai Devmurari who has been working at the CISF unit of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant for the past one year.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) K Anand Reddy, Kapil Kumar was passing confidential information of VSP through a PIO social media platform. Based on a tip off received, CI of CISF, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Saravanan Srinivasan filed a complaint at Steel Plant police station regarding the suspicious activity.
While verifying the chats and mobile contacts of Kapil Kumar, the police found that he had already deleted most of the chats pertaining to a PIO which was saved in his contact list as Tamisha.
Based on the instructions of City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma, Steel Plant police registered a case under Official Secrets Act and seized three mobile phones from the constable.
The mobile phones were sent to a cyber forensic lab to recover the deleted history to find out more details.