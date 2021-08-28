Citizen Outreach to elicit public opinion on govt schemes: JC Dr G Lakshmisha

Kakinada: District Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that the Citizen Outreach programme is being conducted to create awareness among the people about the various welfare schemes implemented by the State government.

He inaugurated the programme along with Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, Trainee Collector Geetanjali Sharma at 41st ward Sri Krishna Temple in Mallayya Agraharam here on Friday.

JC said the programme will be held on last Friday and Saturday of every month under the auspices of the village/ ward secretariats as per direction of the State government. He said that the village and ward secretariat volunteers will visit every house under their jurisdiction and make the people aware of the implementation of government schemes and at the field level. He said the State government had set up a secretariat for every 2,000 families along with one volunteer for every 50 families. The secretariat staff and the volunteers will form a group and go to every house under the secretariat limits.

He said everyone should work hard to make the Citizen Outreach programme a success with the participation of ward secretariat staff and representatives of the people. He interacted with people and informed them about the services provided by the government.

Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said city dwellers should take advantage of the Citizen Outreach programme.