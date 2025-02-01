Citizen satisfaction is my priority: New top cop

Vijayawada: Harish Kumar Gupta on Friday assumed office as new director general of police and declared that citizen satisfaction will be his top priority. He said controlling cybercrimes and action against organised crime and mafia are also his priorities.

He said that the police will use technology on a large scale and focus on improving response time to Dial 100 calls.

Speaking to media persons at the state police headquarters after assuming office, he said, “We will be strict with those indulging in organised crime. Everybody who is indulging in organised crime will pay a very heavy price.”

The new police chief said rowdy-sheeters, history sheeters and people with criminal backgrounds would be under continuous surveillance. He also warned that police would deal firmly with those resorting to social media abuse and make sure that they are put behind bars.

He said more number of CC cameras will be installed for effective policing and the department will use different tools of AI in investigation and prevention of crime.

He said he would serve the citizens of Andhra Pradesh to the best of his capacity and act with fairness to ensure equity and justice for all.

“We will offer the best police services, maintain law and order and uphold the rule of law,” he said while thanking Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for reposing faith in him to entrust him with the key responsibility.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh is on the path of rapid progress, he said the Chief Minister has given Vision 2047. “Law and order play an important role in this process. We will be part of this journey to make Andhra Pradesh Swarnandhra and peaceful,” he said.

Gupta was all praise for his predecessor Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao for his distinguished career and the outstanding services he rendered in various capacities. He noted that Tirumala Rao as the DGP took several steps for people-friendly policing, people’s safety, modernisation of police force and deployment of technology.

“Under your leadership, you have re-defined the landscape of Andhra Police and set golden standards. We will move ahead from here with the same commitment,” he said.

Tirumala Rao turned emotional during his farewell speech. He said he couldn’t come to terms with the fact that he would no longer be in the uniform. “Ever since I entered the service, I have seen many challenges. We transformed from traditional policing to technological policing. We took action to check cybercrime, drugs and crime against children,” he said.

Gupta, who was director general of vigilance and enforcement before his new appointment, has only seven months of service remaining before his retirement in August.