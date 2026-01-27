Citizens’ responsibilities equally important

Vijayawada: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Krishna District Library Authority, Tagore Library here on Monday. On the occasion, senior librarian K Ramadevi paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar and unfurled the national flag. Addressing the gathering, she said it was a matter of pride and happiness to celebrate the 77th Republic Day. Readers, students, and library staff participated in the programme, making the celebrations meaningful and vibrant.

Meanwhile, the 63rd birthday of Andhra Pradesh Grandhalaya Sanstha chairman, Gonuguntla Koteswara Rao, was celebrated in a grand manner at the Tagore Library on Monday. Krishna District Library Authority secretary Vemulapalli Ravikumar attended the programme and accorded a warm welcome to the Chairman by presenting him with a bouquet. Later, the Chairman cut a cake, conveyed Republic Day greetings, and distributed sweets to the participants.