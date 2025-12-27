CITU 18th All India Conference from Dec 31

Visakhapatnam: The 18th All India Conference of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) is scheduled at Andhra University Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam from December 31 to January 4, informed the conference reception committee chairman Ch. Narasinga Rao.

The ‘Maha Sabha’ will be flagged off on December 31 and a rally is scheduled on January 4 followed by a public meeting.

As many as 1,300 representatives from various parts of the country will take part in the Maha Sabha. National security and other public issues would take centre stage during the discussions.

CITU representatives, who participated in various agitations, will share their experiences and set a future course of action to fight for public issues and seek justice. They will work out plans to launch a slew of agitations against the anti-people policies of the government.

Meanwhile, ‘Shramik Utsav’ (Workers' Festival) will be inaugurated on Saturday (December 27) at the exhibition grounds behind the AU Convention Hall on Beach Road. It will be inaugurated by district Collector MN Harendhra Prasad. Renowned film actor Prakash Raj will attend as chief guest, Shramik Utsav convener K Ramaprabha informed.

Former MLA MA Ghafoor, film star-maker L Satyanand will participate in the Utsav.

Ramaprabha added that cultural, literary, science exhibition and folk performances will be held during the ‘Shramik Utsav’.