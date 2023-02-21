City doctor to contest as YSRCP MLC (local bodies) candidate

Tirupati: A leading doctor-turned-politician from the pilgrim city, Sipai Subramanaym will contest as the YSRCP candidate under Local Bodies quota from Chittoor district.

He was one of the 9 candidates finalised by the ruling YSRCP high command on Monday to contest for the MLC post from local bodies constituency of erstwhile Chittoor district including some of the mandals in the present Tirupati and Annamayya districts. Subramanyam, a reputed urologist and surgeon and was running a hospital in the city, entered politics by joining PRP founded by actor-turned-politician K Chiranjeevi and unsuccessfully contested for the Assembly from Srikalahasthi as PRP candidate in 2009 elections.

After Chiranjeevi winded up PRP, he joined TDP and was appointed as state organising secretary. He quit TDP five days back but did not disclose his future course in politics.

In a surprise move, YSRCP chose Subramanyam, who belongs to Vannireddy community, a backward class with a sizable population in Tirupati and Chittoor districts, as its candidate for the MLC election, five days after he resigned from the TDP. YSRCP party sources here revealed that Subramanyam's candidature left the party leaders and cadres in the district in surprise.

Subramanyam called on the CM in his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday to thank him after his candidature was finalised to contest the MLC polls.