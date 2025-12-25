Civic chief warns against deviations in building plans

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Rahul Meena has issued a stern warning to developers and property owners, stating that immediate action will be taken if any deviations are found between sanctioned building plans and actual constructions. The Commissioner conducted a field inspection on Wednesday in Gandhinagar 4 and Gadalamma Nagar areas. During his visit, he verified the City Planning Department’s approvals for some new buildings currently under construction and cross-checked the physical measurements against the authorised blueprints.

The Commissioner clarified that Occupancy Certificates (OC) for multi-storied buildings will only be issued if the construction strictly adheres to the sanctioned plans. He directed City Planning officials to identify structures violating building codes and serve immediate legal notices to the concerned parties. Officials were instructed to maintain constant vigilance on ongoing projects to prevent unauthorised extensions or setbacks. “There will be no compromise on urban planning regulations. Building owners must ensure that every square foot of construction aligns with the approved plan to avoid penal action,” the Commissioner stated during the inspection.

Deputy City Planners Naidu and P Srinivas, along with other technical staff from the City Planning department, participated.