Civic officials pledge to make Vijayawada free of single use plastic

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and VMC officials took a pledge to make Vijayawada free from single use plastic here on Monday. It may be noted the VMC is strictly trying to implement the ban on sale of single use plastic and banned polythene covers in the city.

Addressing the gathering, City Mayor Bhagyalakshmi said that it is a matter of pride for the city to be ranked third at national level in Swachh Survekshan ranking. She said that there is a need for everyone to work towards achieving the first position in the country. She explained that the rank was achieved with the efforts of the officers, staff and with the co-oporation of the denizens. The Mayor stressed on the need for the collective efforts to reach the goal.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar said that as part of environment protection, the government has imposed ban on single use plastic. He said in order to get a better rank in National Swachh Survekshan mission, everyone should avoid using single use plastic and cultivate habit of using eco-friendly jute and paper bags and products.

VMC Additional commissioner KV Satyavathi, Chief Medical Officer Dr Ch Babu Srinivasan, Additional Commissioner M Shyamala, Chief Engineer M Prabhakar Rao and others participated in the pledge.