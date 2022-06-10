CJI calls for stern action to curb red sanders smuggling

Tirupati: Supreme Court Chief Justice N V Ramana said that stringent action against smugglers only can save the Seshachalam forest which is the home to valuable red sanders trees.

At a felicitation organised by the district judges at SV University Senate Hall on Thursday, the Chief Justice said the red sanders, which is endemic to the Seshachalam forest, has a lot of demand in international market as it has good quality and medicinal values.

He said the smugglers are making crores of rupees by illegally transporting it from the Seshachalm forest spread in about 5, 300 square kilometre covering three districts Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore and added that the smuggling of red wood has became rampant for the past 10 years. He said 30 to 40 per cent of red sanders trees were cut down by the smugglers in the past 30 years.

Unfortunately, he said, the loopholes in the laws were being taken advantage of by smugglers and expressed hope that enhancement of jail term and fine could bring a change in the situation.

He said that the imprisonment being awarded to the smugglers currently is not sufficient and it should be further increased for deterring them and also to protect the national wealth red sanders trees. High Court Chief Justice Prasanth Kumar Mishra said it is everybody's responsibility to protect red sanders in Seshachalam forest and stated that the separate court will help in resolving the red sanders smuggling cases on fast pace.

Earlier, the Chief Justice inaugurated two special courts at TUDA complex beside ESI Hospital , meant for conducting trial of statewide red sanders smuggling cases . District Judge E Bheema Rao, principal chief conservator of forests of the state N Pradeep Kumar, High Court registrars A V Ravindra Babu (general), Venkataramana (administrative), fifth additional district judge of Tirupati court G Anwar Basha, third additional district judge of Tirupati court Y Veerraju, fourth additional district judge of Tirupati Sathyanand and others were present. Meanwhile, the CJI while going to Tirumala visited Thathaiah Gunta Gangamma temple in Tirupati and offered 'Sare' to the Goddess. MLA B Karuanakar Reddy along with other leaders and temple officials welcomed the CJI at the of the temple.