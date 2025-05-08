Clarification sought on village secretariat supervision

Parvathipuram: Grama Panchayati secretaries requested clarification on their duties, powers, and responsibilities. They expressed their displeasure over comments made by the joint collector during a recent meeting. On Wednesday, the Panchayat Secretaries raised concerns about the unclear supervision structure of the village secretariats, which provide essential services at the grassroots level. They called for clarification regarding the roles and responsibilities of monitoring officers.

In response to the joint collector’s remarks during the session, they appealed to the District Panchayat Officer and the Special Officer of the Grama Sachivalayam and Ward Sachivalayam (GSWS) department for specific guidelines. The secretaries firmly stated they would only perform duties within the jurisdiction of their designated cluster under the village secretariat and not beyond. Their position emphasises the urgent need for streamlined administrative clarity in decentralised governance.