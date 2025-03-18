  • Menu
Class- X exams commence

Class- X exams commence
Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi conducted surprise inspection of the examination centre at KPDT School in Ashok Nagar here on Monday.She said...

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi conducted surprise inspection of the examination centre at KPDT School in Ashok Nagar here on Monday.

She said that 100 per cent of the students who were supposed to appear for the exam at this examination centre attended the exam. Out of 25,179 students, 23,064 (91.60%) students appeared for the Telugu exam conducted across the district on Monday, while 2,115 students were absent. Drinking water, other facilities and a medical camp arranged for the students were inspected.

District Education Officer M Venkatalakshmamma said that no malpractice case was registered in the Class 10 Telugu examination. As part of the inspection of the examination centres, flying squads inspected 54 examination centres, District Level Observer inspected nine examination centres, DEO inspected six examination centres, and Assistant Commissioner of Government Examinations inspected four examination centres.

