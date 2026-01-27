Teachers injured in lorry–car crash in Warangal

Several teachers were seriously injured in a collision between a lorry and a car on the Warangal–Karimabad Ursu Gutta–Khammam bypass road on Tuesday.

The injured have been identified as Udayashree, Kavitha, Surekha and Narasimha Reddy, all teachers from Kakkiralapalli Government School in Vardhannapet, and Veeralingaiah, a teacher from Pedda Thanda school.

The accident occurred while the teachers were travelling from Hanumakonda to their respective schools, when their car was struck by an oncoming lorry. All five sustained serious injuries and were immediately shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident.