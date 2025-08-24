Clay idol making contest held

Anantapur: As part of the Environmental Awareness programmes by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), an idol-making competition was held at Sarada Municipal Girls High School in coordination with the District Education Office on Saturday. Around 150 students from various schools participated in the event.

APPCB Environmental Engineer PV Kishore Reddy emphasized the importance of using clay idols and highlighted the environmental hazards of idols made with Plaster of Paris and chemical paints. District Industries Centre GM Srinivas Yadav, Principal Naga Lakshmi, and officials from APPCB attended the programme.