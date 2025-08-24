Live
- AP minister Narayana says legacy waste will be cleared by October 2
- Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all forms of Indian cricket
- India Halts Postal Services to United States Following New US Customs Regulations
- Punjab CM to attend TN CM’S school breakfast expansion programme on Tuesday
- Govt considering support measures worth Rs 25,000 cr for exporters for 6 years under EPM
- Janvhi Kapoor shares fun BTS clips with Sidharth Malhotra from 'Param Sundari' promotions in Delhi
- BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal slams Oppn over boycotting JPC on PM-CMs removal bill, says they fear
- Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.72 lakh cr; Reliance biggest winner
- After SBI, Bank of India tags Anil Ambani, RCom accounts as ‘fraud’
- Srisailam Project Sees Steady Inflow Amid Flood Conditions
Clay idol making contest held
Highlights

Anantapur: As part of the Environmental Awareness programmes by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), an idol-making competition was held at Sarada Municipal Girls High School in coordination with the District Education Office on Saturday. Around 150 students from various schools participated in the event.
APPCB Environmental Engineer PV Kishore Reddy emphasized the importance of using clay idols and highlighted the environmental hazards of idols made with Plaster of Paris and chemical paints. District Industries Centre GM Srinivas Yadav, Principal Naga Lakshmi, and officials from APPCB attended the programme.
