  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Clay idol making contest held

Clay idol making contest held
x
Highlights

As part of the Environmental Awareness programmes by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), an idol-making competition was held at Sarada Municipal Girls High School in coordination with the District Education Office on Saturday.

Anantapur: As part of the Environmental Awareness programmes by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), an idol-making competition was held at Sarada Municipal Girls High School in coordination with the District Education Office on Saturday. Around 150 students from various schools participated in the event.

APPCB Environmental Engineer PV Kishore Reddy emphasized the importance of using clay idols and highlighted the environmental hazards of idols made with Plaster of Paris and chemical paints. District Industries Centre GM Srinivas Yadav, Principal Naga Lakshmi, and officials from APPCB attended the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick