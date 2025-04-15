CLP meeting concludes under CM Revanth’s leadership; CM departs for Japan tour

Hyderabad: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, led by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, came to a close just before his departure on an official visit to Japan.

During the meeting, CM Revanth urged party MLAs to actively take government welfare schemes to the public. He laid out a plan for legislators to visit their constituencies from tomorrow until 2 June, aiming to strengthen their connection with the people.

He spoke about past initiatives such as rice at ₹2 per kg and said that the current fine rice scheme would leave a lasting impression. He also called for better accessibility of the 'Bhoomi Bharathi' land portal for farmers.

Calling the Indiramma Housing Scheme a model for the country, Revanth said that caste-based enumeration had helped resolve a long-standing issue. He mentioned the introduction of a bill to provide 42% reservations for BCs and claimed a lasting solution had been found for the classification of SCs.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Revanth said Telangana’s development programmes had unsettled the PM. He added that the issue of categorisation had become a major challenge for Modi and noted that the Telangana model was drawing attention across India.

Addressing the row over Kanchana Gachibowli lands, Revanth accused opponents of running a false campaign using artificial intelligence. He said both the BJP and BRS were spreading lies about the government.

In a strong message to Congress MLAs, CM Revanth warned them against speaking carelessly, reminding them that all their statements are being recorded. He criticised the lack of activity on social media, asking why negative campaigns against the government were going unchallenged.

He also pointed out that several MLAs were staying in Hyderabad instead of visiting their constituencies. Revanth told them to avoid treating weekends as a time for political relaxation. He made it clear that ministerial positions would be decided by the party leadership and that the performance of each MLA was being closely watched.