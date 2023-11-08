Live
CM accused of hijacking Central schemes
- BJP state chief alleges that Jagan is taking full credit for Rythu Bharosa despite Centre giving Rs 6,000 out of total Rs 13,500
- Criticises that the YSRCP govt is showing the BJP govt at the Centre in poor light, creating an impressing that Centre is not cooperating for the development of AP
Anantapur: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari had a dig at Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to keep his promise to people given during his padayatra that if voted to power he would complete Handri-Neeva project and give water to irrigate3.50 lakh acre in Rayalaseema districts.
He also has abandoned the farmers to their fate despite drought ruling the roost in the state, she said.
Purandeswari who had come here to address BJP booth level presidents’ meeting to gear up the party for 2024 elections, told the media persons that the Chief Minister is taking full credit for the Rs 13,500 given to farmers under Rythu Bharosa though the Centre is also sharing Rs 6,000 under the PM Kisan scheme.
“The state government is taking full credit to many schemes for which Centre is releasing its share. The opposition parties, including the ruling YSRCP is showing the BJP government in poor light and creating an impression that the Centre is cooperating with the AP, which is not true,” she said and reiterated the BJP government’s commitment for the development of the state.
Purandeswari said that she visited the Central University under construction at Reddipalli where works were in full swing. The administrative buildings and boys and girls hostel buildings were fast progressing. The Centre, she said, has kept its promise and released Rs 700 odd crore for the Central university.
The state BJP chief said that she had come here to gear up the party machinery for effective managements of polling booths. She also asked the polling agents to apply their minds on discrepancies, if any, in the voters lists.