CM accuses Jagan of sacrilege, hurting Srivari devotees

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a sharp attack on former chief minister and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of “mocking the sanctity of temples” and “insulting the faith of crores of devotees” with his recent remark making light of the ‘Parakamani scam’ at the Tirumala temple as a “petty theft”. Naidu said that devotees would not forget remarks that “hurt their faith” and warned that public sentiment on religious matters should never be taken lightly.

He was speaking at the Telugu Desam Party’s central office in Mangalagiri, before interacting with the media.

Naidu said Jagan’s comments are deeply disturbing and reflected a mindset that “neither respects God nor the sentiments of devotees”.

According to Naidu, Jagan’s statement, calling the theft of Rs 72,000 from Srivari Parakamani “minor” and “effectively settled”, has resulted in public outrage. “Is theft in God’s hundi a small mistake? Is it not a great sin to trivialise such an act?” Naidu asked, adding that devotees across regions and political affiliations were offended by what he called an “immoral and irresponsible” justification.

Naidu went further, drawing a direct comparison between Jagan’s handling of the Parakamani issue and previous controversies relating to the former CM. “Jagan tried to ‘settle’ the murder of his uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy. Now he is trying to ‘settle’ the theft in Tirumala temple. What should we say about someone who treats even sacred matters like negotiations?” he said.

The Chief Minister argued that Jagan’s position amounted to normalising wrongdoing. “He says if the thief returns the money, there is no crime. Is this the philosophy he wants to teach society?” Naidu reasoned that such an attitude “damages the spiritual fabric of the state.”

Naidu also referenced long-standing allegations surrounding the spurious ghee allegedly supplied to the temple for making laddus (prasadam) and the spread of criminal networks during the previous regime. He alleged that the previous YSRCP government had turned even peaceful regions into crime hubs by "encouraging and protecting criminals." “There is a lot of talk about those who supplied ghee without a drop of milk. Under YSRCP rule, mafia networks spread even into peaceful districts like Nellore and Vizianagaram,” he said, adding that he was shocked by reports of forced public performances and intimidation during that period. Naidu clamed that the law and order situation has stabilised since the NDA government assumed office, with farmers and citizens seeing signs of recovery across sectors, including the long-stalled capital region. The chief minister added that the public, farmers, and the government are all pleased with the progress, noting that only a few individuals are unable to digest it. He suggested that “political discomfort” among the ruling coalition’s rivals has been growing as development has regained momentum.

The Chief Minister said the second phase of land pooling for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati is progressing smoothly, with full support from farmers. For context, on November 28, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, led by Naidu, approved the second phase of the land pooling scheme (LPS), covering 16,666 acres across seven villages—Vaikuntapuram, Pedda Madduru, Endrai, Karlapudi, Vaddamanu, Harishchandrapuram, and Peddaparimi—in the capital region.

The Chief Minister pointed to Hyderabad’s rise as a global IT powerhouse as “evidence of the long-term vision of the Telugu Desam government,” noting that property prices in Kokapet are now touching record highs. “The seeds of development we planted years ago are what made Hyderabad what it is today,” he observed.

Naidu highlighted that reforms in education are showing visible results and called the recent mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) a "strong brand initiative" in the education sector.