CM: AP on the mend after YSRCP wrecked it for 5 yrs

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has launched a blistering attack on the previous YSRCP government, saying Andhra Pradesh is steadily recovering from “five years of destruction”, asserting that the ruling alliance has restored governance and investor confidence.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer’s address in the Assembly on Friday, Naidu turned emotional, recalling that he had “shed tears” over the manner in which he was treated in the House during the previous government’s tenure. “Many people shed tears like me between 2019 and 2024,” he said, adding that voters delivered their verdict after closely observing those happenings.

The Chief Minister asserted that the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance had worked cohesively to rebuild the State and restore governance. “We are balancing welfare and development. Only if wealth is created can welfare be sustained,” he said.

Referring to the Tirumala laddu controversy, Naidu reiterated that adulterated ghee was supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthnams during the previous regime and that attempts were made now to drag private dairy Heritage (owned by his family) into the issue to damage its reputation.

The Chief Minister said crimes committed “under the guise of politics” would not be tolerated.

Naidu accused the previous government of “messing up” land records and misusing provisions like 22A. Alleging that revenue systems were manipulated, Naidu promised a comprehensive clean-up of land records by 2026 and issuance of secure passbooks.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, Naidu said Rs 2,750 crore is being spent every month on NTR Bharosa pensions, with an annual welfare outlay of Rs 33,000 crore. He listed out schemes such as Thalliki Vandanam, Deepam 2.0 (three free LPG cylinders), Annadata Sukhibhav (Rs 20,000 for farmers), Stree Shakti free bus travel and expansion of Anna Canteens as examples of inclusive governance.

On the developmental front, the Chief Minister outlined ambitious plans under the ‘Swarna Andhra 2047’ vision, targeting a US $ 2.4 trillion economy and doubling of the per capita income every five years. He said 610 MoUs worth Rs 13.5 lakh crore had been signed, with a potential to generate 23 lakh jobs, reaffirming the promise of 20 lakh jobs in five years.

Naidu reaffirmed that Amaravati would host a quantum computing centre, with over 60,000 youth already registering for quantum skill courses. He talked of green hydrogen and green ammonia production, rooftop solar expansion, and a prosumer energy model.

Adverting to the irrigation front, the Chief Minister pledged to dedicate the Polavaram project to the nation by June 2027, alleging that the previous regime had damaged its diaphragm wall. Plans to link Polavaram with the Vamsadhara project and divert 200 TMC of floodwater to Nallamala Sagar were also detailed.

Accusing the former government of burdening the power sector with arrears of over Rs 1.22 lakh crore, while paying thousands of crores for unused renewable power, Naidu assured that electricity tariffs would not be increased for three years, with the government absorbing Rs 4,860 crore in true-up costs. He alleged irregularities in sand and liquor policies under the previous regime, and said his government would ensure transparency, law & order, and protection of religious institutions, including Tirumala. Calling for collective responsibility, Naidu urged MLAs to focus on long-term goals and help position Andhra Pradesh as the nation’s leading state by 2047.