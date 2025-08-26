CM Chandrababu advocates reform in banking for agricultural support

In a recent state-level bankers' meeting, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu addressed a range of pressing issues affecting agriculture, primary sectors, MSMEs, and SHGs. The meeting also served as a platform to review loan disbursement targets and banking services in rural areas.

Naidu scrutinised the action taken report from 231 State Level Bank Committees (SLBCs) and emphasised the need for banks to actively support the One Family-One Entrepreneur programme and the establishment of MSME parks across 175 constituencies. He urged that decisions taken in these meetings should align with the aspirations of farmers, citizens, and governmental objectives, stating that routine meetings and indicators had become ineffective.

The Chief Minister pointed out that with half of the Kharif season already elapsed, it was essential for banks to provide loans and agricultural inputs promptly, rather than at the season's conclusion. He called for a change in banking approaches to match contemporary needs, acknowledging recent reforms introduced by the Central Government in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and hinting at forthcoming reforms.

Looking ahead, Naidu expressed his vision for India's economic system to compete with nations such as the United States and China by 2047. He encouraged officials to explore innovative solutions for banking and financial institutions and stressed that false lending and unproductive loans should be avoided.

In his address, Naidu also highlighted the importance of bridging the gap between the rich and the poor, citing his extensive travels to forums like Davos focused on wealth creation and industrial development. He concluded by urging banks and financial institutions to collaborate in furthering wealth creation and fostering economic growth in the country.