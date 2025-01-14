CM Chandrababu emphasises water conservation in Rayalaseema

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the need for water conservation as he revealed that approximately 6,000 TMC of water from the Godavari and Krishna rivers has been wasted into the sea this year, with only 350 TMC being utilized by the state's residents. The Chief Minister expressed optimism that with better water management, the Rayalaseema region could transform into a flourishing agricultural hub.

During his visit to Naravaripalle for the Sankranti festival, CM Naidu held a meeting with local representatives from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), where he outlined significant advancements in agriculture. He noted that there are "big changes" underway as global attention shifts towards natural farming practices. Naidu highlighted that natural farming not only enhances income but is also sustainable.

The Chief Minister pointed out the rise of drip irrigation systems, which have gained popularity over the past five years, and stressed the importance of food quality control. "Everyone is prioritizing horticulture," he stated, reflecting on the increased income from dairy production.

In a nod to technological advancements, Naidu mentioned the growing use of drones in agriculture, which allow for the inspection of trees and the application of pesticides on damaged plants. He reiterated his commitment to organic farming, declaring, "I myself have initiated organic farming. We will further promote organic farming in the state."

The Chief Minister's initiative aims to empower farmers and enhance agricultural productivity through innovation, sustainable practices, and efficient resource management.