CM Chandrababu Engages with Farmers in Nallajarla

In a significant engagement with the agricultural community, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited Nallajarla in East Godavari district as part of the 'Rayatanna Meekosam' programme. During his visit, the CM interacted with farmers and their families, discussing key issues and concerns affecting their livelihoods.

As part of the initiative, Naidu raised awareness about the government's five guiding principles aimed at improving the farming sector. He conducted an inspection of the agricultural fields in the area, seeking detailed reports from officials on the current practices and conditions.

Additionally, the Chief Minister took the time to visit the various stalls set up for the occasion, further demonstrating his commitment to supporting and uplifting the local farming community.