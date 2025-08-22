CM Chandrababu extends birthday wishes to actor Chiranjeevi

In a heartfelt message posted on 'X', Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended warm birthday wishes to Megastar Chiranjeevi, praising his remarkable journey in both cinema and philanthropy.

Wishing Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu a very happy 70th birthday. Your remarkable journey in cinema, public life, and philanthropy has inspired millions. May you continue to touch lives with your generosity and dedication. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more memorable… pic.twitter.com/ZrflnlZnFG — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 22, 2025

Naidu noted that Chiranjeevi has inspired millions through his work and expressed a desire for him to continue making a positive impact on many more lives with his unwavering dedication and service.

The Chief Minister also wished Chiranjeevi to enjoy a long and fulfilling life, wishing him good health and happiness for a full hundred years ahead.