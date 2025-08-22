Live
CM Chandrababu extends birthday wishes to actor Chiranjeevi
Highlights
In a heartfelt message posted on 'X', Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended warm birthday wishes to Megastar Chiranjeevi, praising his remarkable journey in both cinema and philanthropy.
Naidu noted that Chiranjeevi has inspired millions through his work and expressed a desire for him to continue making a positive impact on many more lives with his unwavering dedication and service.
The Chief Minister also wished Chiranjeevi to enjoy a long and fulfilling life, wishing him good health and happiness for a full hundred years ahead.
