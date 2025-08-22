  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu extends birthday wishes to actor Chiranjeevi

CM Chandrababu extends birthday wishes to actor Chiranjeevi
x
Highlights

In a heartfelt message posted on 'X', Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended warm birthday wishes to Megastar Chiranjeevi, praising his remarkable journey in both cinema and philanthropy.

In a heartfelt message posted on 'X', Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended warm birthday wishes to Megastar Chiranjeevi, praising his remarkable journey in both cinema and philanthropy.

Naidu noted that Chiranjeevi has inspired millions through his work and expressed a desire for him to continue making a positive impact on many more lives with his unwavering dedication and service.

The Chief Minister also wished Chiranjeevi to enjoy a long and fulfilling life, wishing him good health and happiness for a full hundred years ahead.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick