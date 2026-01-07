Penang keen on quantum technology partnership with state: Minister

A high-level delegation from Penang, Malaysia, a globally recognised semiconductor hub, has expressed strong interest in collaborating with the Karnataka government in the field of quantum technology, said Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju on Monday. The Minister was speaking after a meeting with the delegation led by Penang Deputy Chief Minister Jagdeep Singh Deo at Vikasa Soudha. The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in advanced technologies, research ecosystems, and sustainable development initiatives.

During the meeting, Jagdeep Singh Deo highlighted Penang’s evolution into a global semiconductor powerhouse despite its small geographical size. He attributed this success to a strong university–industry research collaboration model, with Penang University playing a central role in building an innovation-driven ecosystem that directly supports industry needs. He suggested that a similar collaborative framework could be developed between Karnataka and Penang.

Both sides noted the natural synergy between Bengaluru’s strong electronics and technology base and Penang’s rapidly expanding semiconductor ecosystem. They agreed that closer cooperation could unlock significant opportunities in research, innovation, and skilled workforce development for both regions.

Minister Boseraju also showcased Karnataka’s achievements in sustainable development, particularly the ‘Waste to Wealth’ initiatives under the Minor Irrigation Department. He highlighted the KC Valley (Koramangala–Challaghatta) and HN Valley (Hebbal–Nagawara) projects, which involve treating sewage water and using it to fill tanks in drought-prone districts. “These projects have helped recharge groundwater and support agriculture, demonstrating a scalable model of sustainable development,” he said.

The Penang delegation appreciated Karnataka’s efforts to promote scientific temper and nurture emerging areas such as quantum technology. Significantly, the delegation expressed interest in joining Karnataka’s ambitious ‘Quantum Action Plan’. Welcoming the proposal, Boseraju said the state was open to collaboration with Penang, often referred to as the ‘Silicon Valley of the East’, adding that such a partnership would be mutually beneficial.

Following the discussions, Jagdeep Singh Deo extended an official invitation to Boseraju to visit Penang to tour university research facilities and the semiconductor ecosystem, with the aim of finalising a Memorandum of Understanding focused on human resource development.