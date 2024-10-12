CM Chandrababu keen on controlling prices of essentials

Amaravathi: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed the officials of the Civil Supplies Department to take all necessary measures to control the prices of essential commodities.

The Chief Minister held a detailed review meeting on civil supplies, agriculture and marketing wings at his Vundavalli residence in which the Minister for Civil Supplies, Nadendla Manohar, and officials of all the three wings were present. The Chief Minister mainly focussed on the demand and supply and told the officials to see to it that the burden of increasing prices of essentials should be passed on to the consumers.

It is better to check the price rise instead of making attempts to bring down the rates after hike with the regular review by the three departments, the Chief Minister said

Nadendla Manohar and the officials briefed the Chief Minister on the measures initiated till now to bring the prices of essentials under control. Chandrababu directed the officials to see to it that the essential commodities should be imported to meet the increasing demand and also inquired about the measures being taken in long-term to resolve the issue.

The officials informed the Chief Minister about various essential items that are available at Rythu Bazars in the State at reasonable prices and the special counters set up in various parts of the State to meet the demand. The Minister for Agriculture, Mr Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, and Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad attended the meeting virtually.

The Chief Minister said that the Vigilance wing should play a key role in controlling the prices and stringent measures should be taken against those who resort to black marketing of essentials. Chandrababu Naidu also felt that justice can be done to the consumers and farmers by bringing godowns into use on a largescale and said that the officials should take necessary steps to provide relief to the people from the price hike.