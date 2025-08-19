Live
- Will work to make Rahul Gandhi next PM: Tejashwi Yadav at Voter Adhikar Yatra
- US: Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey named FBI's Co-Deputy Director
- After troubling CM and LoP, toddy cat disrupts Kerala HC proceedings
- BESCOM WhatsApp Helpline for Quick Power Issue Resolution in Karnataka
- Kidnapping of two YSRCP activists creates tension in Banaganapalle
- Patel Retail IPO Day 1: Grey Market Premium Rises 19%, Issue Subscribed Over 3 Times
- Will work to make Rahul Gandhi next PM: Tejashwi Yadav at Voter Adhikar Yatra
- MP cabinet approves statewide Geeta Bhavans to promote cultural, spiritual learning
- ChatGPT Go Plan Launched in India at ₹399 With GPT-5 Access
- Elder sister arrested for minor sibling's murder in J&K’s Ganderbal
CM Chandrababu launches P4 programme to tackle poverty
Highlights
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has officially launched the P4 implementation programme aimed at eradicating poverty in Andhra Pradesh. The programme...
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has officially launched the P4 implementation programme aimed at eradicating poverty in Andhra Pradesh.
The programme was unveiled on Ugadi day, and since then, the government has been actively engaged in selecting 'golden families' and mentors for the initiative.
To date, approximately 1.3 million golden families have been identified as part of the P4 programme.
In a significant boost to the scheme, around 140,000 industrialists and expatriates have stepped forward to serve as mentors, demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting this vital initiative.
Next Story