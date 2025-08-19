  • Menu
CM Chandrababu launches P4 programme to tackle poverty

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has officially launched the P4 implementation programme aimed at eradicating poverty in Andhra Pradesh.

The programme was unveiled on Ugadi day, and since then, the government has been actively engaged in selecting 'golden families' and mentors for the initiative.

To date, approximately 1.3 million golden families have been identified as part of the P4 programme.

In a significant boost to the scheme, around 140,000 industrialists and expatriates have stepped forward to serve as mentors, demonstrating a strong commitment to supporting this vital initiative.

