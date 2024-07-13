"CM Chandrababu Naidu is the Brand Ambassador of Andhra Pradesh: Minister TG Bharat"

In a recent meeting with industrialists, businessmen, and members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Visakhapatnam, State Industries, Commerce and Food Processing Minister TG Bharat declared Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as the brand ambassador of Andhra Pradesh. The minister emphasized that the government is focused on attracting investments to the state and creating a favorable environment for industries to thrive.





During the meeting at Novotel Hotel, Minister TG Bharat encouraged industrialists to consider investing in Andhra Pradesh and assured them of better concessions and support from the government. He also announced plans to discuss with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to develop a policy on ease of doing business in the state.



Highlighting the efforts of the government to promote development and provide job opportunities to the youth, Minister TG Bharat acknowledged the increasing interest of industrialists in investing in Andhra Pradesh since Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took office. The meeting was attended by members of various industry associations, including CII and the Chamber of Commerce.

Overall, the government is striving to propel the state towards progress and prosperity by attracting investments and fostering a conducive environment for industries to grow under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.