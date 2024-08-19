CM Chandrababu Naidu to launch Rs 3,683 cr development activities in Sri City today

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will take part in Rs 3683-cr development initiatives which are expected to provide employment opportunities to around 15,280 people in Sri City on Monday.

This will be the major development programme in the district being attended by the Chief Minister after he assumed charge in June this year.

During his programme at Sri City, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the operations of 16 companies worth Rs 1,570 cr investments with a proposed employment of 8,480 people. These companies are mainly from India, Japan, South Korea, Germany and Israel. These include Admire Cables, Auto Data, Bell Flavours & Fragrances of Germany, Epack Durable which produces air conditioners, LG Polymers, Nelolync Telecommunications, Shri Lakshmi Agro Foods, Zen Linen international among others.

Naidu will break ground for eight new units during his programme which will be set up with an outlay of Rs 900 crore and expected to generate 2,740 jobs. These units include AG&P City Gas, Blue Star, NGC Transmission which produces gearboxes for wind energy and Railway, Siddartha logistics and TIL Healthcare.

Further, five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) will be signed-up during the day involving an investment outlay of Rs 1,213 crore with an employment generation for 4,060 people. Armwest which produces Die Cut, printing and Rubber moulding, Axelent Pharma having a product line of oral liquid, sachets, tablets and eye drops, Capman India, specialised in heavy vehicle structure, Daikin Air Conditioning and P I Prestige International will sign MoUs with Sri City.

After these programmes, CM Naidu will meet the representatives of Foxconn industries at the Business Centre followed by a meeting with CEOs of Sri City industries. Naidu will reach Tirupati airport at 11.30 am on Monday and will leave for Sri City by a chopper at 11.40 am to reach there at 11.55 am. From the helipad, he will proceed to the Business Centre to participate in various programmes. He will leave Sri City at 2.40 pm and reach Tirupati airport at 2.55 pm.

Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar and SP L Subbarayudu visited Sri City on Sunday and reviewed the arrangements.

The Collector said that foolproof arrangements are going on for the CM’s visit and all the officials were working in coordination. A convoy trial run was held from helipad in Sri City to the Business Centre where the Collector and SP gave suggestions to the officials on providing shade and security measures.

Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, Additional SPs J Kulasekhar, Rajendra, RDO Kiran Kumar, APIIC zonal manager Chandrasekhar, R&B SE Madhusudan Rao, Sri City representatives P Mukunda Reddy and Bhagavan along with others were present.