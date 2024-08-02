Live
CM Chandrababu Naidu welcomes SC verdict on SC, ST sub-quota
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment allowing States to make sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for granting quotas inside the reserved categories, and noted that TDP took the first step in this direction.
The Chief Minister reminded that the TDP had constituted the Justice Ramachandra Raju Commission back in 1996 on SC sub-categorisation.
“Justice should be done to all sections and social justice should win. This is the philosophy of TDP. Sub-classification will be useful to reach out to the poorest sections,” said Naidu during a public address. He called on Dalits to stay united to prosper and wished for social and financial empowerment in their lives.