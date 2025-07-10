CM Chandrababu says schools are holy temples at Parent Teacher Meeting

In a poignant address at the Parents and Teachers Mega PTM-2.0 meeting held at Kothacheruvu ZP School in Sri Sathya Sai District, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the sanctity of educational institutions, referring to schools as "holy temples" dedicated to enlightening children. He highlighted the crucial role of parents in children’s education, asserting, "Parents should be involved in every matter related to children."

The CM reminisced about his aspiration to establish a parents' committee back in 1998, underlining the importance of parental engagement in the educational process. He praised Minister Lokesh for effectively managing the education system and expressed his deep regard for teachers, stating, "After mother and father, the teacher is the one."

Chandrababu also spoke on gender equality in education, countering outdated perceptions regarding the value of girls' education. He noted, "Boys and girls should be treated equally," and celebrated the efforts of mothers who contribute to their children's upbringing.

Reflecting on the potential of government schools, the Chief Minister reassured parents, "This government will take responsibility for your children's education," dispelling the myth that government schools lack quality. He proudly announced a Guinness World Record achieved during the mega parents' meeting and revealed the launch of a new app designed for parents to monitor their children's attendance, further promoting parental involvement in education.