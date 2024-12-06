CM Chandrababu to participate in Deep Tech Summit-2024 in Vizag

The vibrant city of Visakhapatnam is currently playing host to a pivotal conference, the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation (GFST), which has launched the highly anticipated “Deep Tech Summit-2024.” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is serving as the chief guest at this key event, which aims to chart a roadmap for the next five years, focusing on the growth of the health sector and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

As India positions itself as a global hub for deep technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Andhra Pradesh government is committed to initiating a deep technology revolution. The summit seeks to integrate innovative technologies into the daily operations of both government and private sectors.

During the summit, Chief Minister Naidu is expected to present insights on the advancement of the IT sector in the unified state, particularly concerning civil services and enhancing transparency in governance. A diverse mix of innovators, policymakers, and industry leaders from the IT sector are in attendance, demonstrating the significance of this summit.

While the Chief Minister's agenda includes reviewing development projects overseen by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and engaging with senior leadership at NTR Bhavan, it appears that most of his schedule will be dedicated to activities associated with the Deep Tech Summit.

The Deep Tech Summit-2024 is seen as crucial for setting the direction toward achieving the Andhra Pradesh government's ambitious target of generating growth and employment across all sectors by 2047.