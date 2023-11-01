CM committed for SC, ST, BC welfare: Dy CM

Kadapa: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed for the welfare and development of SC, ST, BC and Minorities in all respects, asserted Deputy Chief Minister SB Amjad Bhasha. Particularly for the development of Minorities, the CM has allocated huge budget for which the Minorities should rise to the expectation of the CM, he added.



The Deputy CM participated in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvaam programme in Nagarajapet, 23rd division in Kadapa city on Tuesday. He visited almost all the houses in the ward and explained the achievements of the YSRCP government during the last four and half years.

Deputy CM Amjad Bhasha reiterated that GGMP programme was the brainchild of the CM, whose mission is to resolve issues of the people at their doorstep. “It is evident that the Gadapa Gadapaku … programme is receiving wide spread response in which most of the public issues are being attended on the spot. It is appreciated that Kadapa Municipal Commissioner has been extending remarkable service for executing all the works of this programme, “he stated.

The Deputy CM said that he covered all the divisions in the city under GGMP and ascertained the impact of the programme. He said volunteers and secretaries of the respective ward sachivalayams are instrumental for registering grievances of the public and addressing accordingly as per the government instructions.

Kadapa Mayor Suresh Kumar, corporators Manasa, Nagendra Prasad and others were present on the occasion.