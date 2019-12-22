CM committed to welfare of poor : Deputy CM Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed for the welfare of the weaker sections irrespective of caste , community and religion.

In order to develop various sections with equal justice , the Chief Minister has been allocating adequate funds for Corporations of Kapu, Brahmin, SC, ST, BC, Minority and others, he said.

Participating at a meeting held at Srirangarajapuram (SR Puram) of , GD Nellore mandal on Saturday, he said that Chief Minister had sanctioned over Rs.14 lakhs for 23 victims under CM Relief Fund in GD Nellore Mandal which is boon to the needy poor.

He stated that the revenue department should take immediate steps to allocate the sites to all the poor on or before Ugadi festival. Chittoor RDO Renuka, YSRCP leaders Vijayanand Reddy and others were present.