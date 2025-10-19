CM congratulates ASR district on national award

Vijayawada: ChiefMinister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed delight that Alluri Sitarama Raju district has been named the Best Performing District in the Dharti Aaba Janbhagidhari Abhiyan, stating that the recognition reflects Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to inclusive development and the spirit of “leaving no one behind.” In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the award, presented by President Droupadi Murmu, recognises the district’s outstanding work in implementing the PM-JGUA and PM-JANMAN initiatives.

Naidu lauded the district’s leadership in promoting grassroots empowerment and ensuring access to individual rights, financial inclusion, healthcare, digital connectivity, livelihoods, and nutrition for tribal and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) communities.

He congratulated the district administration, local representatives, and the people of Alluri Sitarama Raju district for their collective efforts that earned this national honour.