CM couple pays courtesy visit to outgoing Governor

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Monday, on a courtesy visit.

The Chief Minister conveyed his greetings to Governor Harichandan personally on his appointment as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. He said that the people of Andhra Pradesh will always remember Governor Harichandan for his kindness, and the advice and guidance offered by him to the people and the state administration during the difficult Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The Chief Minister further said that he has received lot of affection, cooperation and guidance from the Governor in smooth functioning of the government and upkeep of the spirit of democracy. Earlier on their arrival at Raj Bhavan, the Chief Minister and his wife were welcomed by joint secretary to Governor P S Suryaprakash and deputy secretary Narayanaswamy.

MLA and vice-chairman of AP State Planning Board Malladi Vishnu, secretary to Chief Minister R Muthyala Raju, collector of NTR district Dilli Rao, Vijayawada commissioner of police Kanti Rana Tata, deputy commissioner of police Vishal Gunni, director of protocol Balasubramanya Reddy were also present on the occasion.