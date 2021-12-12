CM Cup 2021-22 gets underway

Vizianagaram: The State government is giving top priority to sports and youth welfare and encouraging sportspersons in all aspects, said Minister for Tourism and Sports Muttamsetti Srinivas. The government is extending full support to the sportspersons who perform well in national level competitions and events. The Minister took part in the inaugural function of CM Cup-2021-22 here on Saturday and addressed the players.



The sports meet would be held for two days and competitions in 14 sports including hockey, tennis, volleyball , handball , kabaddi, Kho-kho, badminton and boxing would be organised.

Students from schools run by various managements are taking part in the two-day event. After the conclusion of the district -level tournament , State-level competitions will be organised in January. Each district would get an opportunity to organse a State-level competition. The Sports Minister assured that he would help release funds from VUDA to develop Rajiv Indoor Stadium in Vizianagaram. He said that the motive behind organising this event is to encourage the players from rural areas.

Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpasreevani said that youth should take part in sports and games to maintain physical and mental health. Chinna Srinu, ZP chairperson, said that sportspersons can scale greater heights by performing well in national and international events. District Collector A Suryakumari said that the representation of women should increase in sports and more number of girls should take part in sports and games to display their skills.

Earlier, there was a march past by the players. The participants at the event paid rich tributes to representatives of the Indian Army and Air Force who lost their lives in the recent tragic chopper crash in Tamil Nadu. Vizianagaram MP B Chandrasekhar also attended the inaugural function.