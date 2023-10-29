Live
- Palestinian gunmen clash with Israeli troops in Gaza
- Jaishankar to embark on visits to Portugal & Italy on Tuesday
- PM Modi-Hasina likely to virtually inaugurate two railway projects, mega power plant
- Mass fish deaths in Teesta River leave Bengal fisheries dept worried
- Odisha CM felicitates gymnast Pranati Nayak with cash award
- Odisha will spend Rs 2,000cr to create disaster-resilient infrastructure
- CM express surprise over train mishap,directs officials for immediate rescue operations
- Rahul, Priyanka condemn Kerala bomb blast, demand probe
- MotoGP 2023: Marquez, Mir fight until very end in spectacular Thailand Grand Prix
- 37th National Games: UP lifter Purnima Pandey battles wrist injury to clinch second successive gold
Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed surprise over train mishap in Vizianagaram district in which four compartments were derailed.
The CM directed the officials to summon ambulances from nearby districts including Visakhapatnam to provide medical facilities to injured people. He said medical teams should rush to accident spot. He directed officials to provide immediate rescue operations and help passengers.
