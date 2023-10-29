  • Menu
CM express surprise over train mishap,directs officials for immediate rescue operations

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed surprise over train mishap in Vizianagaram district in which four compartments were derailed.

The CM directed the officials to summon ambulances from nearby districts including Visakhapatnam to provide medical facilities to injured people. He said medical teams should rush to accident spot. He directed officials to provide immediate rescue operations and help passengers.

