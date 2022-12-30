CM face-to-face with pension beneficiaries on Jan 3

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): In view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to Rajamahendravaram on January 3, District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha directed the officials to barricade along the helipad, CM roadshow route and the venue of the public meeting.

She informed that the CM will leave Tadepalli in a helicopter on January 3 morning and reach the helipad set up at Rajamahendravaram municipal stadium. After that, a roadshow will be held till Government Arts College. Stalls would be set up with 13 types of pension schemes seen on Arts College grounds. Later, the CM will meet the beneficiaries in a face-to-face programme.

The Collector suggested that all the departments should work in coordination to make the CM's visit a success.

She said that the CM will announce increasing of old age pension amount from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 at the event to be held at Rajamahendravaram Arts College and he will press a button with which the enhanced pension amount will be credited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that a separate galleries for VIPs, pensioners, media and visitors are being set up on the meeting premises. Two in-charge officers have been appointed for each gallery.

The Collector toured Municipal Stadium, mini bypass road, Arts College grounds, SKVT College grounds, VL Puram lorry stand, etc., along with Joint Collector N Tej Bharat and Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar. She said the officials had been directed on field-level arrangements. The route map from stadium to Arts College has been checked. She inspected parking areas of vehicles coming from different districts and parking areas for celebrities' cars. Police officials were directed to take alternative measures to avoid traffic jams anywhere due to traffic diversion measures.

District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, RDOs S Mallibabu and A Chaitra Varshini, Municipal SE G Panduranga Rao and central zone DSP JV Santosh and others accompanied the Collector.