CM for Guntur today

Guntur: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will tour Guntur on Thursday and Friday. She reviewed arrangements for the CM’s visit. On June 26, the CM will flag off a rally to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The rally which starts at Fever Hospital, will reach up to Chillies Centre. He will interact with the students and youth in the programme. EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group) is conducting the programme.

She said the EAGLE team will keep an iron leg on the ganja smuggling. The coalition government set up EAGLE and seized 1 lakh kgs of ganja since it came to power besides destroying ganja crops. The CM will participate in the AI Hackathon to be held at RVR&JC Engineering College on June 27. Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi, EAGLE chief Ravi Krishna, SP Satish Kumar, Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed, Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi accompanied her.