IDFC FIRST Bank Launches Zero-Forex Diamond Reserve Credit Card

The key travel and lifestyle features of the Diamond Reserve Credit card are:

· 0% forex markup on all international spends.

· Earn up to 60 Reward Points for every ₹150 spent on hotel bookings via the app. With each Reward Point valued at ₹0.25, that’s ₹15 back on every ₹150 spent—an effective 10% value back on hotel stays.

· Earn up to 40 Reward Points for every ₹150 spent on flight bookings via the app. That’s ₹10 back on every ₹150 spent—an effective 6.6% value back on flight bookings.

· Earn up to 10 Reward Points for every ₹150 spent on monthly spends. With each Reward Point valued at ₹0.25, that’s ₹2.5 back on every ₹150 spent—an effective 1.66% value back.

· 2 domestic lounge visits and 2 international lounge visits per quarter

· Up to 2 complimentary golf rounds or lessons per month

· One Complimentary Meet and Greet Airport service on annual spends of USD 1,000

· Buy-One-Get-One movie ticket every month

· ITC Hotels: Book 2 nights and get the 3rd night free

· Free trip cancellation cover of Rs. 25000

· Insurance cover for lost baggage, delayed flights, Air Accident cover of Rs. 1 crore, Personal accident cover of Rs. 10 lakhs

Other Special Unique features of IDFC FIRST Credit Cards continue to apply as follows:

· Dynamic interest rates starting at 8.5% p.a., among the lowest in the category

· 0% Interest on ATM Cash withdrawal globally till payment due date. Nominal fee ₹199 per withdrawal.

· No expiry of reward points- Lifetime validity.

· Freedom to redeem Reward Points across any e-commerce or online purchase.

· Unlimited earning — no caps or artificial limits on reward point accrual

· Up to 10X rewards points on Credit Card spends above Rs. 20,000 per billing cycle

· Fuel surcharge waiver at select fuel stations

Priced at ₹3,000 + GST, the Diamond Reserve Credit Card delivers a compelling premium proposition with an annual fee waiver at ₹6 lakh annual spends, making it effectively free from the second year onwards.