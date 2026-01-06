  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

IDFC FIRST Bank Launches Zero-Forex Diamond Reserve Credit Card

  • Created On:  6 Jan 2026 6:40 PM IST
IDFC FIRST Bank Launches Zero-Forex Diamond Reserve Credit Card
X

Accessible Luxury with Zero Forex and Premium Global Travel Privileges

Hyderabad, January 2026: IDFC FIRST Bank today announced the launch of Zero-Forex Diamond Reserve Credit Card, a premium travel and lifestyle offering primarily for affluent global travellers who would like to get a proposition of Zero Forex Markup, travel lounges, accelerated travel rewards and lifestyle privileges.

The key travel and lifestyle features of the Diamond Reserve Credit card are:

· 0% forex markup on all international spends.

· Earn up to 60 Reward Points for every ₹150 spent on hotel bookings via the app. With each Reward Point valued at ₹0.25, that’s ₹15 back on every ₹150 spent—an effective 10% value back on hotel stays.

· Earn up to 40 Reward Points for every ₹150 spent on flight bookings via the app. That’s ₹10 back on every ₹150 spent—an effective 6.6% value back on flight bookings.

· Earn up to 10 Reward Points for every ₹150 spent on monthly spends. With each Reward Point valued at ₹0.25, that’s ₹2.5 back on every ₹150 spent—an effective 1.66% value back.

· 2 domestic lounge visits and 2 international lounge visits per quarter

· Up to 2 complimentary golf rounds or lessons per month

· One Complimentary Meet and Greet Airport service on annual spends of USD 1,000

· Buy-One-Get-One movie ticket every month

· ITC Hotels: Book 2 nights and get the 3rd night free

· Free trip cancellation cover of Rs. 25000

· Insurance cover for lost baggage, delayed flights, Air Accident cover of Rs. 1 crore, Personal accident cover of Rs. 10 lakhs

Other Special Unique features of IDFC FIRST Credit Cards continue to apply as follows:

· Dynamic interest rates starting at 8.5% p.a., among the lowest in the category

· 0% Interest on ATM Cash withdrawal globally till payment due date. Nominal fee ₹199 per withdrawal.

· No expiry of reward points- Lifetime validity.

· Freedom to redeem Reward Points across any e-commerce or online purchase.

· Unlimited earning — no caps or artificial limits on reward point accrual

· Up to 10X rewards points on Credit Card spends above Rs. 20,000 per billing cycle

· Fuel surcharge waiver at select fuel stations

Priced at ₹3,000 + GST, the Diamond Reserve Credit Card delivers a compelling premium proposition with an annual fee waiver at ₹6 lakh annual spends, making it effectively free from the second year onwards.

Shirish Bhandari, Head – Credit Cards, FASTag & Loyalty, IDFC FIRST Bank, said: Diamond Reserve is an ideal choice for customers with significant international travel exposure, who want a premium card that works seamlessly both overseas and in India. With zero forex mark-up, a strong travel-led rewards proposition, and an annual fee waiver at ₹6 lakh spends, it becomes a natural companion and the primary card for global travel and lifestyle.



--




Tags

IDFC FIRST BankDiamond Reserve Credit CardZero Forex MarkupPremium Travel CardLifestyle Rewards
Next Story

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    TN govt to challenge Madras HC order on lighting of lamp at Thirupparankundram hill in Supreme Court

    TN govt to challenge Madras HC order on lighting of lamp at Thirupparankundram hill in Supreme Court

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X