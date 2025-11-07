Live
CM for Rs.2,000-cr irrigation revival push in north Andhra
Irrigation minister Nimmala says once nine projects are completed, they are expected to create 1.24 lakh acre new ayacut, stabilise another 2.48 lakh acre
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to complete key water projects within two years with an outlay exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, said water resources minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Thursday.
Speaking after a review with department officials and agency representatives at the Secretariat, Ramanaidu said the Chief Minister would personally review irrigation works in north Andhra soon and tour the region later this month to accelerate progress.
He said detailed action plans have been drawn up to complete nine major projects, including BRR Vamsadhara, Thotapalli, Vamsadhara–Nagavali Link, Janjhavati Reservoir, Hiramandalam Lift, Nagavali–Champavathi, Mahendra Tanaya, Tarakarama Thirtha Sagar, and Madduvalasa Reservoir. “These will be treated as priority projects. Along with engineering work, we are paying special attention to rehabilitation and resettlement and related issues,” the minister said.
Once completed, the projects are expected to create 1.24 lakh acre new ayacut and stabilize another 2.48 lakh acre, significantly boosting irrigation coverage across drought-prone tracts of north Andhra.
He sharply criticised the previous YSRCP government, alleging that no investment had been made in noth Andhra irrigation over the last five years, and that several crucial works, including the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi scheme initiated during the 2014–19 TDP regime, had been halted.
He said the coalition government under Chandrababu Naidu is determined to restore the irrigation sector to full strength and deliver long-pending projects that will “repay the debt owed to the farmers of Uttarandhra.”
“The Chief Minister has clearly instructed that irrigation development must reach the last acre,” Ramanaidu said, adding that the government’s focus is on completing low-cost, high-benefit projects to bring additional ayacut under cultivation and improve agricultural productivity.
Advisor to the water resources department M Venkateswara Rao, along with senior officials, and representatives of executing agencies, attended the meeting.