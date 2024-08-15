CM has come up with Vision 2047: Home Minister

Visakhapatnam : Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that there have been four political murders that took place in Andhra Pradesh so far, including three TDP leaders. Responding to the murder of Kurnool TDP leader Srinu, the Home Minister informed that special teams were formed to nab the accused and punish them according to law. Anitha stated that the party would extend support to the bereaved family.

Talking about YSRCP MLCs, she said that the behaviour of some MLCs was extremely objectionable. Their behaviour, she said, is damaging the dignity of the upper house, she added. Further, she said that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not in a position to ask the MLCs to submit their resignation even if they have committed murders and are into unethical activities. She advised the YSRCP key leaders and former Chief Minister to exercise caution before taking any decision on the selection of candidates to be sent to the Legislative Council. Speaking about Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Home Minister said that after the successful completion of Vision 2020, the CM has come up with Vision 2047. The CM’s plan for Vision 2047 is going to become a compass for the future of the state and Centre as well. Earlier, the Home Minister offered prayers at various Ganesh temples, including Bellam Vinayakudu and Sampath Vinayagar temple.