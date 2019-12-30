Trending :
CM has no power to shift state capital: Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no power to change the state capital.

Guntur: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no power to change the state capital.

Addressing the media in Guntur city he said that he was making all efforts to continue state capital in Amaravati. He said that if Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi and political JAC fight together, he will give necessary advice and suggestions. He wondered whether the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan has power to shift the state capital. He criticised that the government did not take steps to develop state capital Amaravati. He questioned the necessity of three capitals for state. He recalled that YSRCP did not mention in the election manifesto about shifting of capital. He demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to seek fresh mandate on the change of state capital.

Earlier, he consoled the six farmers arrested for protesting against shifting of capital in the district jail in Guntur city.

