CM intolerant of social media, alleges Lokesh

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday questioned the alleged intolerance of the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, towards the social media referring to the arrest of a TDP activist and a YouTube channel operator Venkatesh, a resident of Dharinkota village in Amaravati mandal of Guntur district.

In a statement here on Thursday, Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy seemed to be terrified of the critical media as his true nature would get exposed through them and people might begin distrusting him.

He said the government was using the police to coerce people into submission and threatening the Opposition. The police raid on the house of Venkatesh was uncalled for and the damage inflicted on the household items was unwarranted.

If the Chief Minister was as sure of people's support as he claimed, he needed no worry at all and could turn a blind eye to any criticism, he remarked.

Lokesh also expressed shock over the death of five persons in the tragic mishap involving high tension lines falling on an auto-rickshaw in Sri Sathya Sai district.

He blamed the negligence of the electricity department for the ghastly mishap. The government should pay suitable compensation to the families of the deceased. Best medical treatment should be provided to those injured in the incident, he said.