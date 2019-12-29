CM Jagan didn't address the people at Visakha Utsav to avoid differences between regions: BJP leader Vishnu Kumar Raju

The chief minister Jagan Reddy has visited Visakhapatnam on Saturday for the inauguration of Visakha Utsav 2019. However, the CM left the venue without speaking. This has been the subject of debate. However, BJP leader and former MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju said CM's silence was politically necessary. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that CM Pagan had acted strategically in this regard to avoid any unnecessary events based on regions.

Though his party BJP has opposed putting capital in Visakha, he has personally said that he is inviting Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital. He said Visakha has all the qualifications required for capital. To shift the capital, he advised the CM that the farmers of Amaravati must be given justice.

The first day of Visakha Utsav, Chief Minister Jagan launched the Carnival. Previously, several development projects were undertaken under the VMRDA and laid the foundation. Visakha is currently undergoing development projects in the city with a budget of about Rs 13 crore. CM Jagan first came to Vishakha after he proposed administrative capital to Vishakha. YSP leaders and activists, along with Vishakha people, greeted him. Thousands of people have flocked from the airport to the Thatichetlapalem, which caused a massive traffic jam in the city.