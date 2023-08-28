Live
- ACES a Saudi Company serving the busiest airport in South India - Bengaluru's KIA
- West Ham signs Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax
- Indian electronics sector to tap $7 bn untapped revenue via circular economy by 2035
- Hybrid work surges 29% as firms embrace flexibility: Report
- Those who agree with the ideology will be inducted into the Congress party: CM Siddaramaiah
- Makers raises bar on Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ teaser
- More than 1200 jobs offered in AICTE drive in J&K
- Roja heaps praises on CM Jagan on Vidya Divena scheme
- Elon Musk launches "X Hirings", calls it better than LinkedIn
- CM Jagan releases Rs.680.44 cr under Vidya Deevena scheme
Just In
Jagan releases funds for Vidya Deevana Programme
Highlights
Chittoor A.P Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched Jagananna Vidya Deevena programme.
Chittoor A.P Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched Jagananna Vidya Deevena programme.
He was received by Dy.CM K.Narayanaswsmy, Tourism Minister R K Roja, District Incharge Minister Ushasri Charan, Chittoor MP N.Reddappa, Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy, ZP Chairman Srinivasulu, District Collector Shanmohan, DIG Ammi Reddy, SP Rishanth Reddy, YCP legislators Adimulam, Venkata Goud ,M.S.Babu, and others at keelapattu helipad.
The CM was accompanied by Energy Minister P.Ramachandra Reddy, Education Minister B.Satyanarayana and others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS