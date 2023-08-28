Jagan releases funds for Vidya Deevana Programme

Chittoor A.P Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched Jagananna Vidya Deevena programme.

He was received by Dy.CM K.Narayanaswsmy, Tourism Minister R K Roja, District Incharge Minister Ushasri Charan, Chittoor MP N.Reddappa, Rajampet MP Mithun Reddy, ZP Chairman Srinivasulu, District Collector Shanmohan, DIG Ammi Reddy, SP Rishanth Reddy, YCP legislators Adimulam, Venkata Goud ,M.S.Babu, and others at keelapattu helipad.

The CM was accompanied by Energy Minister P.Ramachandra Reddy, Education Minister B.Satyanarayana and others.

