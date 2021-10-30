CM Jagan Mohan Reddy orders good internet facility to digital libraries

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to make use of latest technologies and ensure uninterrupted broadband internet is provided to every village digital library.

During a review at camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister directed the district collectors of Anantapur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari to pay special attention on construction of digital libraries in their respective districts.

He said the facilities should be provided to make them useful for work from home and help youth to prepare for competitive examinations.

He instructed the officials to focus and ensure proper maintenance of the libraries.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that 12,979 digital libraries are being set up across the state in three phases of which the works related to 4,530 digital libraries will be completed in first phase by January 2022.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on arranging computers, printers, scanners and other infrastructure facilities and added that desktop computers, system chairs, plastic chairs, fans, tube lights, iron racks, books and magazines should be arranged in every digital library.

The Chief Minister said digital libraries, including computer equipment, of phase-1 will be made available by Ugadi 2022 and directed the officials to prepare an action plan to complete Phase 2 works by December 2022 and Phase 3 works by June 2023.